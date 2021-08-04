D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 47,203 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,203 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Air Transport Services Group worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

