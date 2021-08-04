D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 87,153 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,153 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Main Street Capital worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.7% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

NYSE MAIN opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.51. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

