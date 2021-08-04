D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes $1.77 Million Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,311 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of Century Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Shares of CCS stock opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.60. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.