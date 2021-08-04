D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes $2.07 Million Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 116,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Physicians Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 752,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 149,674 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,433,000 after buying an additional 722,876 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.9% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 689,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 232,520 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 45,466 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOC opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOC. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

