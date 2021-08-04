D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,269 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of PJT Partners worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PJT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $76.13 on Wednesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.29 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.94.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.89%. Research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.