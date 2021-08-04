D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 155,324 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,941,000 after buying an additional 38,339 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LDOS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $95.39 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

