DA Davidson Comments on Alerus Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 21.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $484.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $34.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 202,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

