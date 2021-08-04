DA Davidson Comments on First Mid Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Mid Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 18.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a market cap of $751.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.98. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,918,000 after acquiring an additional 86,541 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,267,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 184,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 52,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 30,399 shares during the period. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.37%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

