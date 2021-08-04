DA Davidson Weighs in on CB Financial Services, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for CB Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

CB Financial Services stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $127.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.81.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 58.90%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

