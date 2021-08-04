DAEX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $62,525.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a total market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $62,525.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00060996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.26 or 0.00849925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00095125 BTC.

DAEX (DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

