Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Danaos had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 146.11%.

Danaos stock opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.72. Danaos has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $79.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Danaos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

