DAO Maker 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.71 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for about $2.33 or 0.00005989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $85.86 million and $5.71 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00047217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00101182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00143281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,191.31 or 1.00605846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002674 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.72 or 0.00841280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,395 coins and its circulating supply is 36,800,615 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.