DAOBet (BET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.55 Million

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 55% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and $13,891.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 1,789.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,682.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.85 or 0.01375526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.49 or 0.00354027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00141031 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000185 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

