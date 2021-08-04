DAOstack (GEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.51 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $229,517.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0724 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,399.45 or 0.99931557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00032361 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00072316 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000810 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011623 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

