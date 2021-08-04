Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $60.84

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.84, but opened at $62.79. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $63.54, with a volume of 5,643 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.66.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 18.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 26.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 136.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 62.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

