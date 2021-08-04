Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daseke had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 62.64%. Daseke updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,352. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $539.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 2.13. Daseke has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

