Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DASTY. Societe Generale lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. AlphaValue lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dassault Systèmes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

OTCMKTS:DASTY traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.31. 39,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,144. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 94.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $57.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

