Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Director Douglas Wells Brown Sells 5,360 Shares

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 5,360 shares of Data I/O stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $34,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas Wells Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Douglas Wells Brown sold 15,714 shares of Data I/O stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $95,698.26.

On Friday, June 4th, Douglas Wells Brown sold 2,900 shares of Data I/O stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $18,154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DAIO traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. 56,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,282. Data I/O Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 million, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAIO. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Data I/O in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Data I/O by 26.6% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Data I/O by 20.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Data I/O by 20.4% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Data I/O by 78.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

