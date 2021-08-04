Databroker (DTX) Market Cap Hits $3.23 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. Databroker has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $2.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Databroker has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

