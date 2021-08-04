Datto (MSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Datto (NYSE:MSP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Datto to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Datto to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MSP opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88. Datto has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.46.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.18.

In other news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 14,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $387,058.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,559.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,363 shares of company stock valued at $10,366,370 in the last ninety days.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

