Datum Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, Datum has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Datum coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $70,777.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00061350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.32 or 0.00850918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00095205 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official website is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

