DAV Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $984,094.00 (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. DAV Coin has a market cap of $986,500.34 and $984,094.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00059025 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.69 or 0.00360324 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,952.51 or 1.00190110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007575 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00032074 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00070010 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

