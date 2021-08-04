Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.32.

PLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

PLAY traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.38. 1,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.09.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Stephen M. King sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $63,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,303,389.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,185.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,411 shares of company stock worth $5,579,387 over the last three months. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $16,283,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 530,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,108,000 after acquiring an additional 365,175 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $15,992,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $13,302,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

