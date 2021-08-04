Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.99% of Davis Select International ETF worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,421,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period.

Shares of DINT stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52. Davis Select International ETF has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $25.89.

