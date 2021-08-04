DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $132.98 and last traded at $132.98, with a volume of 4915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.15.

The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%.

Get DaVita alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,705.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,347 shares of company stock valued at $916,220. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita Company Profile (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.