Dawn Protocol Price Hits $3.55 (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $243.13 million and approximately $34.38 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.55 or 0.00009028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 68,579,559 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

