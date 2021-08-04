DecentBet (DBET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $734,487.89

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, DecentBet has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $734,487.89 and approximately $512.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00060996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.26 or 0.00849925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00095125 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

