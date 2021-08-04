Decentral Games (DG) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.55 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $46.13 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for about $158.14 or 0.00397355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00047991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00099127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00142190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,744.70 or 0.99862806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.99 or 0.00846731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 291,675 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.