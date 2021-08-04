Decibel Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 11th (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Decibel Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:DBTX) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 11th. Decibel Therapeutics had issued 7,062,000 shares in its public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $127,116,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of Decibel Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

DBTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Decibel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

DBTX stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.01.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.55). Analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,177,000. TRV GP Iii LLC purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $35,667,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $24,501,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $20,203,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $9,388,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.