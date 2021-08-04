Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to post earnings per share of ($1.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.11) and the lowest is ($1.18). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($4.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($1.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCPH shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after purchasing an additional 487,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $24,762,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $15,102,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,920,000 after purchasing an additional 255,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,219,000 after purchasing an additional 253,895 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCPH stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.45.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

