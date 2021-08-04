Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.63. 1,085,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,323. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.50. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

