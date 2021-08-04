DeepBrain Chain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $346,724.00 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $20.92 million and approximately $346,724.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001804 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00047045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DBC is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.