Deeper Network (DPR) Price Hits $0.14

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $55.72 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00047202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00101032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00142928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,094.46 or 0.99851557 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.55 or 0.00839143 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 398,786,387 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.