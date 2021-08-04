DeFi Bids (BID) Price Hits $0.0175 on Major Exchanges

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Bids has a total market capitalization of $282,804.77 and approximately $15.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFi Bids Coin Profile

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,905,609 coins and its circulating supply is 16,176,936 coins. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

