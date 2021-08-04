DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $569,893.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $569,893.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00047635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00100103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00142872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,910.53 or 0.99957152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.05 or 0.00851666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,793,435 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

