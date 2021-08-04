DEJAVE Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last Week (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. DEJAVE has a market cap of $718,662.31 and approximately $46.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEJAVE coin can currently be purchased for about $272.74 or 0.00685386 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00048629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00100570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00142306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,898.65 or 1.00264949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.38 or 0.00845313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEJAVE Coin Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

