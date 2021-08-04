Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Shares Gap Down to $43.16

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.16, but opened at $40.84. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $40.84, with a volume of 11 shares.

DKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.35. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 3.00.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.43% and a net margin of 28.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 847.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth $224,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

