Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €185.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €159.87 ($188.09).

ETR DHER opened at €127.45 ($149.94) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion and a PE ratio of -18.20. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

