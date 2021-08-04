DeltaChain (DELTA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,704.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.74 or 0.00446656 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001180 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.83 or 0.00796196 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

