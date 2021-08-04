Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Price Up 6.7% on Earnings Beat

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) rose 6.7% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 4,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 374,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06.

DENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth about $265,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

