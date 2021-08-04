Dether Trading Up 32.9% Over Last Week (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. Dether has a total market capitalization of $957,084.21 and $36,944.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dether coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dether has traded up 32.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00060500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.06 or 0.00821153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00092426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042125 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Dether is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

