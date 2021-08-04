Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $70.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.35.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,578,100. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after buying an additional 2,572,268 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,662,000 after buying an additional 1,104,188 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,088,000 after buying an additional 1,758,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,073,000 after buying an additional 482,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

