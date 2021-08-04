Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CODYY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

CODYY traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 86,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,384. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.59. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.