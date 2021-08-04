Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for BP (NYSE:BP)

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BP. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC set a $23.76 target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.48.

BP stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,680,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,690,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29. BP has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BP will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 269.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 735.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 22.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

