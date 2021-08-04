Deutsche eMark 24 Hour Volume Hits $226.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 4th. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $195,909.20 and approximately $226.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

