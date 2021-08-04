Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €61.42 ($72.26).

DPW opened at €57.60 ($67.76) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €57.43.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

