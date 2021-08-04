Devery (EVE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,517.00

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Devery coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Devery has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Devery has a market capitalization of $246,597.61 and $5,517.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00061035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.82 or 0.00843429 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00094697 BTC.

About Devery

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official website is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars.

