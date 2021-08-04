Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.65. 453,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,580,586. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

