DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 288,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,715 shares during the period. DexCom comprises about 1.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.30% of DexCom worth $123,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 21.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in DexCom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $518.71. 24,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $425.68.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,236.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,504.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,155 shares of company stock valued at $30,885,251. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

