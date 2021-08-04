DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $53,564.00

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 29% lower against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $53,564.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for approximately $218.93 or 0.00568789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00046575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00100973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00143970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,405.27 or 0.99779778 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.40 or 0.00845425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.